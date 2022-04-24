Buxton went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 9-2 win over the White Sox.

The center fielder led the way with another dynamic performance, including a fourth-inning solo shot that chased Vince Velasquez from the game. Buxton has already missed six games this season with a knee injury, but health could be the only thing standing between him and an MVP award -- he's slashing .344/.400/.844 with four doubles, four homers, six RBI and eight runs in nine contests.