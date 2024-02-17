Buxton (knee) said Saturday that he is "100 percent" healthy and expects to have a normal buildup during spring training, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee in October in order to limit the chances of experiencing future flareups of the patella tendinitis that caused him to miss the final month of the 2023 season. Now fully recovered from surgery, Buxton will prepare for a return to center field after exclusively operating as Minnesota's designated hitter last year.