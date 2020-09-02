site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Byron Buxton: Gets day off Wednesday
Buxton isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the White Sox.
Buxton returned to the lineup Tuesday after spending time on the injured list, but he'll get a routine day off as the Twins ease him back into action. Jake Cave is starting in center field.
