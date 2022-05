Buxton is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics.

Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reported Sunday that Buxton is continuing to a manage knee issues, and while he was able to play all nine innings of Monday's 3-1 win, the outfielder will get some maintenance for the second game of the series. Provided he isn't dealing with any sort of setback with either of his knees coming out of Monday's start, Buxton should be back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale.