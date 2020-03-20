Play

Twins' Byron Buxton: Getting healthy during shutdown

Buxton (shoulder) figures to be fully healthy by the time play resumes, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The Twins had planned on breaking camp with multiple reserve outfielders (Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade) in order to either manage Buxton's usage early in the season or to perhaps cover him if he opened on the injured list. However, it now seems likely that Buxton will be considered fully healthy at the start of the season, assuming he avoids any setbacks.

