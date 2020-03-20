Twins' Byron Buxton: Getting healthy during shutdown
Buxton (shoulder) figures to be fully healthy by the time play resumes, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
The Twins had planned on breaking camp with multiple reserve outfielders (Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade) in order to either manage Buxton's usage early in the season or to perhaps cover him if he opened on the injured list. However, it now seems likely that Buxton will be considered fully healthy at the start of the season, assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Normal soreness after workout•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Takes live batting practice•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Scheduled to hit Tuesday•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Close to live batting practice•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Takes live batting practice•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Cleared to swing bat•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Phegley
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....