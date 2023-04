Buxton is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Jose Miranda will get a day out of the field and step in as the designated hitter while Buxton rests for the second time this season as Minnesota opens its series with Chicago with a day game. Buxton has struck out at least once in each of his eight starts, but he's also produced at least one hit in seven of those contests while slashing .324/.361/.500 overall.