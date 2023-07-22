Buxton went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Friday's victory over the White Sox.

Buxton clocked a three-run homer in the first inning followed by a solo shot in the fourth. He finally snapped out of an ugly 1-for-35 skid with his first extra-base hit since July 4. Buxton has 17 home runs but his 31.5 percent strikeout rate has led to an unsightly .197/.284/.426 slash line. The 29-year-old was dropped to sixth in the lineup Friday, just the sixth time he's hit lower than the cleanup spot this year.