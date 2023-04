Buxton went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double and scored twice in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Royals.

Buxton led off the second inning with a double to right and would come around to score the first run of the game. He then ignited a seven-run third inning with a three-run blast to left that traveled 453 feet. The 29-year-old has four home runs in his last five games and is up to a slash line of .258/.324/.557 with seven homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs and a 10:34 BB:K over 108 plate appearances.