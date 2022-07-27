Buxton (knee) went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Brewers.

After getting an injection for his lingering right knee injury following his appearance in the All-Star Game last week, Buxton was cleared to make his second-half debut Tuesday. In addition to occupying his usual spot in center field, Buxton was in top form at the plate, adding two extra-base hits to his ledger. According to Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Buxton will serve as the Twins' designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Wednesday's series finale with Milwaukee, but the 28-year-old isn't believed to have suffered any sort of setback with the knee.