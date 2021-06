Buxton has been diagnosed with a left hand contusion and is set to undergo X-rays after exiting Tuesday's game against the Reds in the sixth inning, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton was initially able to stay in the game after being hit by a pitch on his left hand in the fourth inning but ultimately departed a couple innings later. The Twins should have a grasp on the severity of the injury following the X-rays, with further update likely to come following the game.