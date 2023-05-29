Buxton is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Buxton is presumably getting a maintenance day in the series opener after he served as the Twins' designated hitter in each of the team's last six games. Alex Kirilloff will handle those duties Monday, but Buxton should be back in the lineup Tuesday against Astros right-hander Brandon Bielak. The Twins have yet to decide on when Buxton will be ready to pick up work in center field, as he's made all 47 of his starts to date as a DH.