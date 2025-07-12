Buxton hit for the cycle, going 5-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored, during Saturday's 12-4 win over the Pirates.

After giving the Twins a scare when he was hit on the hand by a pitch earlier this week, Buxton has shown he's feeling 100 percent and then some. On Saturday, his bobblehead day, he gave the crowd at Target Field a show by hitting for the first cycle in the stadium's history and the first by a Twin since 2019. The 31-year-old's five-hit performance brought his slash line to .286/.350/.571 on the season to go along with 21 home runs, 55 RBI and 17 stolen bases. His .921 OPS is second amongst all MLB outfielders, trailing just Aaron Judge.