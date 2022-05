Buxton went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a 5-3 loss Thursday in Baltimore.

Buxton drove in all of Minnesota's runs Thursday with an RBI groundout in the third and a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth. The slugger has five home runs in his last nine appearances and has an incredible .716 SLG on the season. Over his last 162 games, dating back to May 19, 2019, he has hit 46 home runs. When healthy, he's proven he's one of the best power bats in all of baseball.