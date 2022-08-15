Buxton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in a 4-2 loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Buxton provided all of Minnesota's offense with a two-run shot off Los Angeles' starter Tucker Davidson in the first inning and added a single and stolen base in the sixth for his second two-hit game in his last four. During the span, he's batted 5-for-17 with two home runs and two stolen bases. Buxton started at DH after appearing in center field during the last two contests but is most likely feeling healthier after logging a theft for the second straight game.