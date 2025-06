Buxton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Reds.

Buxton missed Sunday's game due to soreness in his left elbow stemming from a hit-by-pitch that occurred Saturday. He launched his 12th homer of the campaign, tagging Andrew Abbott for a solo shot in the third inning. In his last 14 games, Buxton is 16-for-52 (.308) with 15 RBI and four stolen bases.