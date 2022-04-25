Buxton went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over the White Sox.

Buxton drove an opposite-field shot in the seventh inning off Aaron Bummer and later hammed a monster 469-foot shot off Liam Hendricks to end the game in the 10th. The 28-year-old continues to show that he's one of the league's most dangerous hitters when he's healthy; he went 6-for-9 with three homers, a double, five runs and seven RBI over the weekend. Buxton is sporting a .351/.415/.946 slash line with 11 RBI and six long balls through 40 plate appearances.