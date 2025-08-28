Buxton went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and a third run scored in Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Blue Jays.

Buxton gave the Twins an early lead with a 404-foot blast off Eric Lauer to lead off the game before adding a second homer off the left-hander in the third. It's the third two-homer game for Buxton this season, though he'd been slumping prior to Wednesday, going just 3-for-27 in his previous seven contests. Overall, the 31-year-old outfielder is batting .269 with an .870 OPS, 27 homers and 19 stolen bases across 429 plate appearances this year.