The Twins announced that Buxton was removed in the third inning of Sunday's game against the Brewers due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Fantasy managers who worried what might have caused Buxton's early departure can rest easy knowing that the outfielder wasn't pulled due to any injury. While Buxton missed out on a few at-bats as a result, he still turned in a big season-opening series for the Twins, going 3-for-8 with two home runs, a double, three RBI, two runs and a stolen base. The Twins moved him up to the No. 3 spot in the order Sunday, and Buxton -- once healthy -- looks like he could occupy a spot in the heart of the lineup while Minnesota waits for Josh Donaldson (hamstring) to return from the 10-day injured list.