Buxton (head) will bat second and play center field in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Round against the Astros on Tuesday.

Buxton was hit in the head by a pitch Friday against the Reds and sat out the final two games of the season while experiencing mild concussion symptoms. He's evidently been cleared to play, which is a big boost for the Twins, as he hit a lopsided but strong .254/.267/.577 with 13 homers in 39 games this season.