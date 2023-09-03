Buxton has been diagnosed with a flareup of patella tendinitis in his right knee after leaving Friday's rehab game for Triple-A St. Paul, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He didn't hurt himself. It's just a matter of, the more he's on his feet, the more his knee is feeling it right now," Baldelli said. "He's had this before. We'll continue to treat it day-to-day, like we have all along. We still expect him back this year."

Buxton played the first game of a rehab assignment Wednesday in center field, took Thursday off and then left Friday's game after two at-bats while playing DH. It's not clear when he may play another rehab game. The Twins had been hoping he could return and play center field on a semi-regular basis in September. Buxton has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 with a strained right hamstring and has served exclusively as a designated hitter in the majors this season due to limitations related to his September 2022 right knee surgery.