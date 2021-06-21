Buxton went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Sunday's 4-2 win over Texas.
In his second game back from a hip injury, the center fielder reached double-digits in homers for the year. He's gone 3-for-9 since he was activated from the injured list. Buxton started the year hot and looks ready to resume his strong work at the dish. He's slashing .371/.408/.794 with 10 long balls, 19 RBI, 21 runs scored and five stolen bases across 107 plate appearances.
