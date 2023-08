Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to August 2, with right hamstring tightness, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

This is the second IL stint of the year for Buxton, who missed 10 days in June because of a left rib contusion. Jordan Luplow, claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Friday afternoon, will fill the vacant spot on the Twins' active major-league roster ahead of their three-game weekend series against the Diamondbacks.