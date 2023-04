Buxton went 2-for-4 with a double and two-run home run during Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Yankees.

The 29-year-old doubled and was stranded during the second inning, and he broke a 2-2 tie during the sixth with a 367-foot homer to left field. It's the first time since April 11 -- and only the third time all season -- Buxton has delivered multiple RBI in a game. He has a .244/.308/.463 slash line with four home runs, 10 RBI and a 33 percent strikeout rate through 22 games this year.