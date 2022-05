Buxton went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 9-3 win at Tampa Bay.

The 28-year-old was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to a right hand contusion but returned to the starting nine Sunday and busted out of an 0-for-11 slump. Buxton had a .283/.345/.755 slash line with seven home runs, four doubles, 12 RBI and 13 runs in 58 plate appearances in 2022.