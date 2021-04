Buxton went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks during Thursday's extra-inning loss against the Brewers.

Buxton launched his first homer of the season in the seventh inning against Eric Yardley, but he also reached base in three of his five plate appearances. Buxton has launched double-digit homers in each of the last four seasons in which he played at least 50 percent of the games, and he certainly started the season on the right note here.