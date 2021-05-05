Buxton went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.
Buxton was responsible for two of the team's three runs when he socked his ninth homer of the season -- it came on his first at-bat and against Kyle Gibson, who would end up pitching eight strong innings. The center fielder has been nothing short of stellar to begin the season and is making an early MVP case with strong numbers across the board -- he has nine homers, 17 RBI, 18 runs scored and four stolen bases while hitting .386 with an impressive 1.246 OPS.