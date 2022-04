Buxton exited Friday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old led off the game with a shallow pop fly that the Red Sox mishandled, and he appeared to injury himself while sliding into second base with a double. He walked off the field under his own power and the specifics of the issue remain unclear, but any injury is a significant development for Buxton given his problems staying healthy throughout his career.