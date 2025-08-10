Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that he expects Buxton (rib) to return from the 10-day injured list at some point during the Twins' upcoming series with the Yankees that begins Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Buxton has been on the shelf since July 29 due to left rib cartilage irritation, but he appears set to bypass a rehab assignment and rejoin the Minnesota lineup this week after he was able to complete a battery of tests in recent days. Once Buxton is activated, he'll settle back in as Minnesota's everyday center fielder, which will likely leave Austin Martin and Alan Roden to vie for playing time at corner-outfield spot.