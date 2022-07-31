Buxton went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, an additional run and a stolen base in a 7-4 win against the Padres on Saturday.

Buxton took San Diego starter Joe Musgrove 434 feet deep to left in the fourth inning, walked in the sixth and singled, stole second and scored in the eighth. The dynamic 28-year-old has started the second half strong with three long balls in four games, while the theft was his second of July but only his third of the campaign. Buxton is slashing .222/.297/.556 with 26 home runs, 55 runs, 46 RBI and three stolen bases in 288 at-bats.