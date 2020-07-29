Buxton went 0-for-3 but scored one run and drove in another in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Cardinals.

The center fielder was making his 2020 debut after missing the first few games with a foot injury, and Buxton got an opportunity right away to prove he was OK -- after bringing home Luis Arraez in the second inning with a fielder's choice for the Twins' first run of the game, he went first to third on a Max Kepler single and then trotted home on a sac fly by Josh Donaldson. Staying healthy has never been Buxton's strong suit, but after posting a career-high .827 OPS over 87 games last season, the 26-year-old still has a chance to deliver on the upside his speed and athleticism promise.