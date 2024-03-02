Buxton started in center field and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's spring training win over Boston.

Buxton played his second game in center field in four days without issue, which is a sign the Twins are confident he's healthy as the regular season approaches. The Twins plan for the talented 30-year-old to be the team's primary center fielder in 2024 after he was a full-time designated hitter in 2023. Buxton underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee in October in order to limit the chances of future flareups of the patella tendinitis that kept him from playing in the field.