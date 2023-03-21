Buxton is making his Grapefruit League debut for the Twins on Tuesday against the Rays.
The Twins have slow-played Buxton this spring, having him get in most of his work in drills and minor-league games. He's ready to finally play in an official game Tuesday and will be batting leadoff and serving as the designated hitter.
