Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton is being held out of the lineup for Monday's game in Cleveland due to a sore knee stemming from lingering patellar tendinitis, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

According to Baldelli, Buxton has been experiencing tendinitis throughout the season, but it hasn't hindered him from a performance standpoint in what's been a tremendous start to the season. Per Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, Buxton woke up Monday with more soreness than usual in the knee, but Baldelli indicated the outfield will still be available off the bench for the series opener. The Twins plan to re-evaluate Buxton on Tuesday with the hope that he'll be ready to rejoin the lineup for the second game of the series.