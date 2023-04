Buxton went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.

The 29-year-old accounted for all of the Twins' offense, crossing the plate in the fourth inning on a Brad Keller wild pitch before taking Taylor Clarke deep in the seventh. Buxton has been flexing his muscles lately, with four of his six homers on the season coming in his last seven games -- a stretch in which he's also driven in eight runs.