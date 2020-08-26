The Twins are optimistic that Buxton (shoulder) may be ready to return from the 10-day injured list early next week, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Minnesota has been pleased thus far with how Buxton's inflamed left shoulder has responded to hitting off a tee, so he'll presumably be on track to take swings against live pitching within the next few days in what would likely mark the final hurdle he would need to clear in his rehab process. While Buxton has been sidelined, the Twins have turned center fielder over to Jake Cave, who has gone 6-for-21 with seven strikeouts over his last five starts.