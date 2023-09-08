Buxton (knee/hamstring) will meet with members of the Twins' front office and medical staff Friday to discuss the next steps in his recovery, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Buxton initially went on the 10-day injured list in early August with a strained right hamstring, but it was a flareup of the patella tendinitis in his right knee which caused him to pause his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul earlier this week. The team has said Buxton didn't suffer a new injury and it's something that was somewhat expected as he attempted to play center field for the first time this year. That said, when he might re-start a rehab assignment and whether the plan is still to try him in center field likely won't become clear until after Friday's meeting.