Buxton (hip) has been cleared to throw and is expected to begin hitting in the batting cage Thursday or Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old was ruled out multiple weeks after landing on the injured list with a Grade 2 hip strain Friday, so it's good to see him working his way back into baseball activities. Buxton can safely be considered out indefinitely until he progresses further into his rehab work.