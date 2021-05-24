Buxton (hip) has been swinging in the cage for the past few days and could begin a rehab assignment by the end of the week if he's able to run without issues, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton was one of the best players in the entire league through his first 24 games, hitting .370 with nine homers and five steals. His persistent injury problems aren't going away, however, as he hit the injured list with a strained hip in early May. The Twins have yet to specify an exact timeline for his return, but if he does indeed begin a rehab assignment by the end of the week, he could be back with the team sometime in the first few days of June.