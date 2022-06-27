Buxton went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's victory over the Rockies.

All Buxton needed for the cycle was a home run, but he still contributed several runs to the Twins' win Sunday. He scored on a Max Kepler single in the first inning and a double in the seventh, as well as Carlos Correa sac fly in the second. After struggling to a .169 batting average in May, the outfielder has been in MVP form in June, slashing .308/.400/.800. Sunday's three-hit performance brought his season batting average up to .238.