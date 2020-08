Buxton (shoulder) played in an intrasquad game at the Twins' secondary site Monday and is closing in on his return to action, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

A precise timeline for Buxton's return hasn't been given, but manager Rocco Baldelli said he expected the outfielder back "really soon." Buxton was hitting a modest .221/.225/.456 in 71 plate appearances prior to hitting the injured list with an inflamed left shoulder on Aug. 20.