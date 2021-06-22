Manager Rocco Baldelli said that the Twins have yet to determine if Buxton will need surgery to address the fractured left hand he sustained in Monday's win over the Reds, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I think we're actually looking into the best approaches for recovery," Baldelli said of Buxton, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. "Like with any fracture, I think you have to ask those questions."

The Twins are expected to gain more clarity on the extent of Buxton's injury once he undergoes further testing in the coming days. If surgery is ultimately deemed necessary, Buxton would be in store for a longer absence, though he'll still likely miss multiple weeks even if he's able to treat the injury through rest and rehab. Minnesota recalled Gilberto Celestino from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move, and he should get the chance to pick up starts in center field while Buxton is on the shelf. Nick Gordon and Max Kepler are other options at the position, and Rob Refsnyder (hamstring) should also factor into the mix in center if he's able to make a speedy return from the IL.