Buxton (knee) reported to Twins camp Friday and doesn't have any limitations to begin spring training, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in late September but apparently had no issues during the rehab process, and he looked good during a workout Saturday. President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said the organization will "take it slow in the early going" with Buxton this spring, which is hardly surprising given the center fielder's injury history. Falvey reiterated that Buxton reported to camp with no issues, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status throughout the spring. He was limited to 92 games last season and hit .224 with a 30.4 percent strikeout rate, but he also clubbed a career-high 28 home runs.