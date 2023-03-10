Buxton's absence from Grapefruit League games to this point has been by design and not related to injury, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Gleeman writes that the Twins "don't see spring training games as way more valuable or necessary for veterans than behind-the-scenes work." It would appear Buxton falls into this bucket, as he entered camp with no health restrictions but has been getting his work in on the back fields and in drills. He will play some Grapefruit League games eventually, although it's unclear when that might happen.