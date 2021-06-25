Buxton will not need surgery to repair his fractured left hand. "He was going to have his images reviewed by Dr. (Chris Camp), and then we can kind of go from there," manager Rocco Baldelli told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I don't think he's going to need any procedures to help correct it in any way."

Buxton was hit by a pitch Monday and sustained a broken bone in the fifth metacarpal on his left hand. There's no clear timetable for his return, but he's likely sidelined until August, if not longer.