Play

Twins' Byron Buxton: Normal soreness after workout

Buxton will work out Thursday but not hit, and then face live pitching again on Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He reported normal soreness in his surgically-repaired shoulder after he took his first live batting practice session of the spring Tuesday.

Buxton could play in a game as soon as next week as he's been cleared for all baseball activities. If he doesn't have a setback, it looks like he could be ready for Opening Day in his return from surgery for a torn labrum.

More News
Our Latest Stories