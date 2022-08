Buxton, according to manager Rocco Baldelli, "was not going to be able to play (Monday)" due to some apparent soreness, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Baldelli indicated that Buxton could have made things worse by taking the field Monday, so he was held out of the game altogether. Baldelli is hoping that will be the extent of the absence, but Buxton will enter Tuesday less than 100 percent.