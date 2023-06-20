Twins manager Rocco Baldelli acknowledged Tuesday that Buxton (knee) is still unable to play the outfield, Patrick Borzi of MinnPost.com reports.

Buxton still has limitations related to his September 2022 right knee surgery and will continue to get his playing time out of the DH role, possibly for the remainder of the 2023 season. Baldelli told reporters that the condition of the knee hasn't worsened but also hasn't improved. Buxton, 29, is 1-for-34 (.029) with 17 strikeouts over his last 10 games and his season OPS has fallen to .715.