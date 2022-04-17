Buxton (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Though Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the right knee injury Buxton sustained in Friday's series opener will likely keep the outfielder out for around a week, the Twins have thus far resisted moving the 28-year-old to the injured list. Buxton will remain out Sunday and isn't expected to play in Monday's series finale either, but the Twins plan to have him travel to Kansas City for the team's upcoming series that runs Tuesday through Thursday. Buxton sounds like he could be ready to return to the lineup at some point during the series with the Royals, provided he incurs no setbacks in his recovery from the knee issue. Nick Gordon will spell Buxton in center field Sunday.