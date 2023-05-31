Buxton is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Houston., Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He also didn't start the series opener Monday. While Buxton hasn't had a setback with his knee issue, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli admits that the slugger is playing at less than 100 percent. "Is he at his absolute strongest and most dynamic right now? No, he's not, so we want to take this as really an opportunity to let him recharge a little bit," Baldelli said. The Twins are going with Joey Gallo at designated hitter against Astros righty Hunter Brown.