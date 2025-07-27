Buxton (side) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Buxton will sit out the series finale while he awaits the results of the imaging he underwent on his side following his early exit from Saturday's 9-3 loss. Harrison Bader will pick up the start in center field Sunday in place of Buxton, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into the Twins' three-game series versus the Red Sox that begins Monday.